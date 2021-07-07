LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pet adoptions at a local center are free during a limited-time event this summer.
Louisville Metro Animal Services joined BISSELL Pet Foundation's Summer 2021 "Empty the Shelters" national event.
This weekend, all dog, cat, puppy and kitten adoptions are free at the Animal House Adoption Center, located at 3516 Newburg Road.
Animal House opens on Friday July 9, from noon-7 p.m., and on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, from noon-6 p.m.
Every adoption includes a spay or neuter, a microchip and vaccinations.
Jefferson County adopters will receive a free, one-year pet license thanks to a donation from Friends of Metro Animal Services.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.