LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Louisville has appointed a new chief of public services.
Matt Golden will oversee emergency services, Metro Corrections and Louisville Fire, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced Thursday. In the future, he'll take on additional public service agencies and responsibilities.
Golden will be transitioning from a legal advisor role with the Louisville Metro Police Department. Prior to that, he retired from the Jefferson County Attorney's Office in 2019 after beginning his career there in 1995 as an entry-level law clerk.
In addition to his role with LMPD, he was interim general counsel for the Transit Authority of River City and was a partner at the private practice Daniels Associates LLP.
“Matt brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience in dealing with Louisville Metro issues and departments, and of course, has extensive legal expertise, which will be extremely beneficial,” Fischer said. “I have always admired his passion for public service."
Golden said he is happy to have the opportunity to return to public service.
“I share the Mayor’s love for, and commitment to this city. I am humbled by this position of trust and the opportunity to again contribute to the city’s success," Golden said.
Golden, who is replacing Amy Hess, will start on Monday. Hess stepped down earlier this month to spend more time with her family.
