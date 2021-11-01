LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville continues to see a historically high numbers of deadly shootings claim lives in the city.
According to Louisville Metro Police, as of Nov. 1, there have been 168 homicides for the year. Last year, Louisville set a record with 173 homicides for all of 2020.
Data from the Christopher 2X Game Changer's organization shows October 2021 was the 21st consecutive month of double digit homicides in the city. Most recently, October ended with multiple people shot off Shepherdsville Road near Poplar Level Road. Names have not been released yet, but LMPD said two victims died at the hospital. For more information, click here.
On Monday morning, the first day of November, police said a male was shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood. His name and age have not been released. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Dumesnil Street. For more information, click here.
There have also been more than 500 non-fatal shootings this year, according to Game Changers.
If you know anything about a shooting, you can call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-5673 or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
