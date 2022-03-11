LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retro arcade exposition has returned to Louisville.
The 11th-annual Louisville Arcade Expo is being held at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown from March 11-13.
After a year absence due the COVID-19 pandemic, the arcade expo returns with hundreds of pinball machines, arcade games, classic consoles and computer games for the three-day event.
"We wanted to bring back the magic of the 70s, 80s and 90s," organizer Joe Stith said. "The nostalgia is undeniable."
All games are set on free play, so there's no need to bring coins and quarters.
There's a Mario Kart live room, where attendees can play Mario Kart against someone both physically and digitally.
The expo will hold two costume contests, along with seminars and panels during the event. There's custom artwork and a wide variety of collectors items.
"The games of this era had some type of draw, pull, we just sit down, pick up the sticks and have a great time," Stith said.
Louisville Arcade Expo is also holding arcade, pinball and console tournaments, with winners receiving trophies and prizes.
On Saturday night, Gameboy Blues artist 8BitZero will perform during a free concert.
It's being held from 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Weekend admission cost $65 for adults and $40 for children. For individual days, it costs $30 for adults Friday, $35 for adults Saturday, and $20 for adults Saturday.
Children less than 11 years old are admitted for free with the paid entry of an adult.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.