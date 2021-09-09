LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the pandemic reverses course, testing sites are seeing a renewed demand.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in his Thursday briefing that the entire state is affected, comparing the spread of the virus to an out-of-control blaze tearing through the commonwealth.
Without a mass testing site like the one in Louisville last year, many residents are confused about where they can go. A list of testing sites is available on the Louisville Metro Health Department site, but it's not as comprehensive as the state's COVID website.
For example, one of the more commonly known diagnostics companies, Bluewater Diagnostics, is not listed on the city site, but is on the state's. Quest Diagnostics also conducts testing in Louisville, but isn't listed.
When WDRB News asked the city health department about the testing locations that weren't listed, we were told it's a testament to the overwhelming surge and, that the city updates the site when it can.
Lab Director of Bluewater Diagnostics, Erik Korte, said he isn't even aware of all the lists and doesn't know which ones Bluewater is on.
Korte said the surge is at least 10 times higher than what the lab saw in July.
"We're running well over 3,000 tests a day on some days," he said.
The Indiana State Department of Health's website has a comprehensive map and a portal to request a mobile unit if there is not a testing location in your neighborhood. You can also sign up for alerts to find out when a mobile testing unit is in your area.
Big pharmacy names like CVS and Walgreens in the Louisville area have appointments backed up for as many as two days in some cases.
While trying your luck at a drive-thru line for testing gives you a high likelihood of getting a test same-day, it's recommended you check online for any stipulations before you go.
