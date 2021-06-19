LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Association of the Deaf partnered with the Fern Creek Deaf Center Saturday to host a "Welcome Back Picnic" for their first gathering since the pandemic began.
The event was held at the Fern Creek Community Center, where people also had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's so exciting, we didn't expect 100 people to show up, we really miss our people and our friends," said Jim Baker, one of the organizers of the picnic.
Baker says they waited to host an event until masks were no longer required.
Facial expressions are a key part of American Sign Language (ASL), so masks can make it difficult to talk.
"I like it to be back to the old way and see good new friends, and see old friends as well," said John Collins, one of the event's participants.
Beyond a long-awaited reunion for most, the event served a few purposes.
Funding was raised for the Kentucky School for the Deaf's Jacobs Hall Museum and the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing offered COVID-19 shots.
"Some people were behind so they were willing to come here for a couple hours to provide deaf and hard of hearing people to get shots," said Baker.
The commission hoped to ensure no one feels a barrier to getting a vaccine.
While Baker says most people had gotten vaccinated already, the eight people who took advantage of the offering were grateful for the opportunity.
"When I got the vaccine I felt that I was getting equal access. So that, we're all human you know, it wasn't really associated with deaf(ness), I'm just inspired to keep other people safe," said Jordan Ramser.
The hope is that if people stay safe, everyone can stay connected.
"Now we're back and we're keeping our deaf community and culture together," said Baker.
Baker says, in the future, the Louisville Association of the Deaf hopes to have its own center to provide services and host gatherings in.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.