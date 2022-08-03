LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was named the new president of the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges.
Lonita Baker was sworn in last week as the 80th president of the National Bar Association. Baker represents the family of Breonna Taylor.
"As a Black attorney, our past presidents and leaders go as far back as Fred Gray, who was the attorney for Rosa Parks and Martin Luthor King Jr.," Baker said.
Baker was sworn in by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards at the organization's annual conference in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Judge Edwards was actually my advanced trial practice professor when I was in law school," Baker said. "So he's been a mentor to me even before I became an attorney. And then we're both public defenders again some years apart, but he was able to mentor me through my time at the public defender's office and just always been a positive reinforcement throughout my legal career."
Baker said one of the perks of the position is that her hometown will host the organization's mid-year conference next April.
