LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville partnered with the National Baptist Convention and World View for the first time to celebrate Father’s Day.
“We really want to take care of Louisville and dedicate this weekend to the men of our city,” Rev. Wanda McIntyre, with King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, said.
Roughly 50 volunteers came together to hand out 500 meals and dozens of goods to families on Friday. This included vegetables, chicken, diapers and baby formula, among other items.
“We have been doing this for nine years,” Louis Young, with the National Baptist Convention, said. “But, this is the first time we’re doing this in Louisville.”
While it’s a Father’s Day weekend event, McIntyre said the goal is to help any Louisvillian in need.
“I’m very thankful for this,” Kassaundra Lathan said. “It’s a struggle raising three teens as a single mother.”
While the event is called “Dinner for a Day,” McIntyre said participants are getting more than that this weekend. In addition to the packaged meals, the church is hosting its annual Father’s Day Peace Walk for a third year on June 17.
“We want to stop the violence,” McIntyre said. “We expect more than a thousand people in the largest Father’s Day march we’ve ever had.”
Saturday’s festivities will kick off with a prayer breakfast at 9:45 a.m. at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. The peace walk will start at the church and end at 28th and Broadway.
