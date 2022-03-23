LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bar Association hosted a discussion about the current cash bail system, how it works now and what changes some would like to see.
Panelists for the forum Wednesday included Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine, Louisville Metro Chief Public Defender Leo Smith, District Court Judge Hon. Josephine Layne Buckner, and attorney Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
Speakers pointed out how cash bail has a greater impact on those who are struggling financially. They also brought up the fact that while waiting in jail, even for minor offenses, people can lose their jobs, child custody and more.
Some on the panel, including the city's Chief Public Defender Leo Smith, also noted studies that have shown people released on their own recognizance return to court at nearly the same rate as defendants out on cash bail.
"We have learned that we can do things differently and we ought to take that to heart," Smith said. "Look at the various studies that have already (been) done in this area. Make the changes that are needed."
There were some different thoughts on how an alternative to the cash bail method could be implemented, but all agreed conversations and education on the bail system need to continue.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.