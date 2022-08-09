LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area.
The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a lab, a training room and a conference room. It's staffed by nurse practitioners, a medial technician and a medical receptionist.
"We partner with employers in the community across the state and their employees and family members have unlimited access and very prompt access to care," said Julie Miller, director of sales and marketing for BluMine Health. "A lot of companies have extra health insurance benefits, but they just can't get their members into the care that they need or they don't have a partnership with a primary care practice."
The clinic officially opened for members and their families on Aug. 1.
