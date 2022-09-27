LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based WaterStep is preparing to send resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the U.S.
The manufacturing team is assembling safe water tools to be ready for deployment.
The local non-profit makes portable carts that use a generator to operate a treatment system. WaterStep says each of these carts can provide up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day for drinking, bathing, cooking and cleaning.
The carts were used after the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky.
"Disasters are increasing in the world 14-17% every single year," said Mark Hogg, the founder and CEO of WaterStep. "It just multiplies upon itself. We're seeing that evidence this fall. For us to be able to do that and respond as we need and to equip people, we've got to be building more equipment constantly and we're doing that. But we need more funds."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.