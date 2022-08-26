LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is sending help to people impacted by the war in Ukraine.
WaterStep is partnering with the U.S. Ukraine Foundation to send five Water on Wheels carts overseas. The carts are portable, generator-operated water treatment systems that use filtration, UV treatment and chlorination to provide up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day.
The carts will be transported from Louisville through New York and Warsaw, Poland, before reaching Kyiv, Ukraine.
"It is an honor to do this from this great city of Louisville, Kentucky, because we have come together with so many people from different parts of the world to do something absolutely amazing," said Mark Hogg, founder and CEO of WaterStep. "It's all a volunteer effort, so don't let anybody tell you that you can't change the darn world. Because you can."
If you want to donate to WaterStep's disaster relief fund, click here.
