LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats will host an open house for fans March 25 at Louisville Slugger Field.
Season ticket holders will have the rare chance to take five swings from the batter's box. If someone hits a home run in any of those five swings, they'll receive their season tickets for free.
There will also be prizes available to be won, like on-deck club seats, a suite experience for four people, a custom Bats jersey or hat and more.
Get ready for our annual Open House event on Saturday, March 25th!📍 Louisville Slugger Field🕑 10 am - 2 pm🆓 Free to attend!🏟️ Stadium tours🧢 Memorabilia sale🛝 Kid friendly activities including inflatables🎁 Giveaways for clubs seats, suite experiences, and more! pic.twitter.com/ICAwVE5t6n— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) March 14, 2023
The Bats will offer fans a stadium tour and kid-friendly activities like inflatables and a scavenger hunt. The playground will be open.
The Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Check-in begins right at 10 a.m. in Hall of Fame West.
All fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free drink and hot dog. Other concessions will be available for purchase on the third base line.
