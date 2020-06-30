LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 1981, there will be no professional baseball played in Louisville this year.
No minor league baseball teams will take the field this summer as Major League Baseball prepares for a shortened 60-game season after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the regular season starting in the spring. The Louisville Bats won't again play a game at Slugger Field until 2021.
"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner said. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.
June 30, 2020
"While we are disappointed that we will not have Bats baseball at Louisville Slugger Field this summer, our first priority is the safety of our fans, players, and staff during these unprecedented times," Bats President Vic Gregovits said. "We anxiously await the 2021 season, welcoming fans back to the ballpark, and the return of the words, “Play ball”.
The Bats said any fans that purchased 2020 season tickets will receive an email soon with instructions moving forward. Anyone with questions can email info@batsbaseball.com or call 502-212-2287.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.