LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring and summer are still a few months away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about camping and boating.
The annual Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow kicked off Wednesday at the Kentucky Expo Center. Hundreds of boats and RVs are on display, as well as dozens of outdoor vendors.
The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and in the last two years the camping and boat industry skyrocketed in sales.
In 2020, Kentucky alone still saw more than $300 million in boat sales — up more than 11.4% since 2019.
“Definitely COVID played a huge roll in that. People didn't want to stay inside, they wanted something to do,” said show spokesperson Jordan Shellhaas.
The price tag for the RVs and campers range from $13,000 for a 10-foot travel trailer that can be towed behind an SUV, to more than $1 million for one complete with outdoor kitchens.
Show promoters said more and more people are buying RVs to live in full time.
“We are going to build and we are going to think about living in an RV just temporarily so that we don't have to rent and mess with all that,” said Crestwood resident Haleigh Booth.
Shipping and production issues have plagued the recreation industry as well — especially when it comes to anything motorized, but buying in the off season can tend to lower prices.
“There is just no telling with production and everything how everybody has been hit by it ... if you are looking for something for the summer, the time is now,” said Shellhaas.
The show runs through Sunday. For ticket and parking information, click here.
