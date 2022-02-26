LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville clinic that provides a cardiac care held a special dedication in memory of a longtime volunteer.
The Have a Heart Clinic is a cardiology clinic that serves a majority of clients who are uninsured or underinsured. It's the only freestanding cardiology clinic in Kentucky that serves people regardless of their ability to pay.
According to a news release, Have a Heart clinic has more than 800 new clients, while around 80% of its patients are people of color. The clinic aims on bridging the healthcare equity gap
On Saturday, the clinic on East Broadway near downtown Louisville honored Casey Rasmussen, a volunteer who died in 2016 at the age of 26.
Since 2020, the clinic has started focusing on prevention of heart attacks or strokes. The preventive program was named in honor of Rasmussen, and was officially dedicated this weekend.
"When I lost Casey, the one thing I always said to myself is to show how proud you were of your son, and make him proud while you do it," Tom Rasmussen said. "And this helps me with that."
About 200 patients have taken part in the preventative program.
The clinic was started by Dr. Michael Imburgia 13 years ago.
