LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused challenges for governments because of declining tax collections, but Louisville officials said their budget is still in good shape.
Months ago, Louisville Metro Council and Mayor Greg Fischer worried that declining tax revenues from shuttered businesses and unemployed workers would produce shortfalls and force them to cut services.
However, Thursday night, the city’s chief financial officer, Daniel Frockt, reported that some numbers have been better than expected.
Nonetheless, Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said the city’s budget is still smaller than it needs to be to provide an adequate level of city services.
