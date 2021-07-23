LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville charity sent aid to Germany to help recovery efforts after damaging floods.
Storms and flooding in western Germany and Belgium have killed almost 200 people while another 150 people are missing.
WaterStep, a local charity that provides clean water, sent eight water disinfecting devices to the area.
According to a news release, WaterStep volunteer and Germany native Isabell Isenhart brought the patented "BleachMakers" to her home country. The devices provide disinfectant used to cook, clean, bathe and even disinfect water to be safe for drinking.
WaterStep's equipment is being installed near Rhineland Palatine and North Rhine-Westphalia.
