LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two University of Louisville squads took home the top prize at the 2021 NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer & Dance National Championship.
This year's contest was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Louisville's All-Girl team took top honors with their seventh consecutive national title, holding off Oklahoma State and Iowa State for the crown. The All-Girl squad has now won in 17 National Cheer Association championships - 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (no 2020 competition) and 2021.
Small Co-Ed continued its reign as a perennial threat, winning its 11th title. Louisville has taken top honors in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 (no 2020 competition), 2021.
We're going to need a bigger trophy case because we've got more National Champions! Congrats to @louisvillecoed & @UofLAllGirl on bringing home the 🏆s! Awesome photos from @AndrewDean85 of their celebration! #GoCards LsUp pic.twitter.com/IZpjP2aZIm— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) April 10, 2021
The Cards Large Co-Ed squad finished 3rd in its division.
The Ladybirds came finished 2nd in both Dance Team Performance and Dance Team Hip Hop.
Louisville's Sarah, Kora, Ally, Ava were runners-up in the group stunt competition.
And the group of Sarah, Kora, Ally & Ava grabbed the 🥈 in Group Stunt!#GoCards x #NCAnationals pic.twitter.com/c5OYoHp4Z6— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 10, 2021
