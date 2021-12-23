LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Stephen Church's family life center was full of donated gifts for more than 100 children Thursday.
All of the wrapped boxes, bags and bicycles were going to families in need during the second annual Guardian Angels Initiative.
Church volunteer and self-proclaimed Chief Elf Pat Mathison said the project all started during the pandemic.
"Typically we have an event during Christmas and we invite all of the kids to come into the center," Mathison said. "But when COVID hit, we couldn't do that. So we wanted to have something where we could still respond to the need in the community."
At the beginning of December, families struggling financially submitted applications to take part in the project and get help with Christmas gifts. The church processed and vetted all of the applications then started putting together the presents.
"This year we serviced over 167 children which is double what we did last year," said Mathison.
Volunteers along with Santa and his elves handed out the gifts as families drove up to the church. Santa said it is a humbling experience to be a small part in creating the magic of Christmas.
Mathison said the smiles are her favorite part.
"This is my favorite time of year," Mathison shared. "It's always a blessing to be a blessing to someone else and to see the smiles on the children's faces and receive the gratitude from mothers who really wouldn't be able to afford anything this year for Christmas. It just makes all the difference in the world."
For families who missed the Guardian Angels Initiative but still need help, Mathison said St. Stephen Church is a beacon of light in the community and helps families on a case-by-case basis. She recommends calling the church at (502) 583-6798.
