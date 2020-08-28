LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Presbyterian Church USA has placed messages on its electronic billboard next to the KFC Yum! Center to remind people of minorities who have died in cases involving police.
The denomination has been based in downtown Louisville since the 1980s, and the Rev. J. Herbert Nelson II said it needed to make a statement.
“It has created to some degree a disturbance with some individuals in the life of the community, but I also think it has broadened the discussion around the pain that the African American community and other disenfranchised people have had to deal with over these years," he said.
Nelson, the stated clerk of the church’s general assembly, said that it will take a change in the hearts of people to make a difference and that he views proposed legislative changes with skepticism.
The church will hold a rally and march from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, starting at its headquarters, at 100 Witherspoon St., and ending at Jefferson Square. The Presbyterian Church USA will hold simultaneous rallies in six other cities, including New York and Atlanta.
