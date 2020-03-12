LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is suspending ongoing ticket sales for its April 7 U.S. Open Cup match as a result of the growing concern over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to a news release distributed by the soccer club Thursday morning, no events at Lynn Family Stadium have been canceled or postponed at the time. However, the club believes it is "prudent" to suspend ongoing sales for the April 7 U.S. Open Cup match until further notice.
"While we will make every effort to play all 17 of our 2020 regular-season matches and our U.S. Open Cup match in front of our home fans, the health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," the news release states. "Through public health organizations, such ass the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), we are staying abreast of the latest developments as they occur."
"Any action we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies and local health department officials," the news release concludes. "Please continue to watch for updates from Louisville City FC via email and social media platforms."
