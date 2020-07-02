LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple got bored and frustrated with grocery stores during the pandemic lockdown, so they started their own food business.
Rudy Bamba spent more than 15 years in the food service industry and, together with his wife, Emma, has launched Bamba Eggroll Co.
Bamba said he’s now making the Filipino food he ate while growing up and has wanted to share with his kids, friends — and now the Louisville community.
Bamba said his wife "told her friends that, 'Hey, we made eggrolls,' and they wanted some, too, so we made more. And then their friends wanted more, so I made even more and just haven't really stopped making them."
You can learn more by heading to their Facebook page. The couple also sell ready-to-eat food at the Westport Road Farmers Market.
