LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A successful marriage can feel like quite the ride. There are twists, turns, some juggling and plenty of sweet moments.
"She's my best friend," Chad Sexton said about his wife, Shannon.
It's kept the Louisville couple holding hands years later, even when life comes to an abrupt halt.
"Right at the beginning of COVID, my wife unfortunately got COVID, so we were both stuck at home for two weeks together," Chad explained.
He downloaded a couple of apps, set up one of those ring lights everyone bought in 2020, and hit record.
They came up with sarcastic "expert marriage tips" like the following:
"Expert Marriage Tip: From time to time, you ought to treat your wife like you did when first started dating, so tonight I'm going to take her to dinner, to a movie, and then drop her off at her mom and dad's house," Chad recited on TikTok.
"Be the bigger person, and tell your wife this simple phrase, "I told you so." This will usually help her remember you did in fact tell her so," he said with a smile online.
"They're so funny," said fan and follower, Chrissy Wyatt. "He pokes the bear."
The marriage tips have half-million fans on TikTok, and more than 200,000 on Instagram.
"We had a guy comment on a video, Usain Bolt, and I didn't know, and I sent a screenshot to my kids, and said 'hey who this is?' Chad explained. "They're like, 'you're an idiot.'"
Some of the not so famous followers were star struck to see the Louisville couple at the Kentucky State Fair earlier this week.
"It was crazy to see them out here," Wyatt said. "I was like, 'I know you guys.'"
The ribbing and annoyance, caught on camera in the videos, are not new.
"I've always bugged her," Chad said.
The two are Valley High School sweet hearts.
"We've been married coming up on 28 years," Chad explained. "We did homecomings, proms, kids, marriages..."
"And weddings," Shannon added.
If you watched the videos, thinking Shannon seems a bit reluctant, that was true.
"I wasn't on board in the beginning," she said.
Don't you worry, she is now, and she's not afraid to take her shot.
"Expert Wife Tip: From time to time, buy your husband a gift to show him how much you care." Shannon said in a video. "I bought my husband a dog because he's wanting a dog. Despite the squashed nose, bulging nose, and rolls of fat, the dog seems to like him."
Fans always ask the Sextons if they have any real marriage advice. They do.
"Of course everybody says it, but don't go to bed mad at each other," Chad said. "Of course we've been up a whole weekend before doing that."
Keep it light, keep it fun, they added, and you'll still be at the state fair, fingers locked, nearly three decades later, even if it's not documented online.
"We'll have something to look back on and laugh," Chad said.
