LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to redevelop downtown Louisville’s historic Starks Building into a mixed-use property with apartments, dining options and space for the arts.
Louisville-based developer Underhill Associates has the 14-story Starks Building under contract, Jeff Underhill said. He said the team is currently working on applications, paperwork, financing and architectural and engineering plans for the building at the corner of Fourth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
“It’s a landmark, a fantastic building,” Underhill said. “It’s built of high design, and it’s the center of our city. It’s unfortunately sat vacant for too long, and we need to breathe life into downtown.”
Underhill said the building will have more than 260 apartments, a restaurant, a bar and studio and performance spaces dedicated to the arts. The mixed-use development will be modeled after the Arcade Building in downtown St. Louis.
“The focus of this project is going to be on the local arts community," Underhill said. "We have great arts here, but it’s scattered all around. We’re creating a real destination for people to live and work, and we’re giving the community a place to come and see it all."
The intent is to have studio, gallery and performance spaces available for local artists. Underhill said it will be very inclusive and provide space for not just the visual arts but also for performance arts, culinary arts and more.
Apartment prices could range from around $850 to $1,000 per month. Underhill said he is confident the project will happen in the next two years.
