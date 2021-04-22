LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For one local doctor, the past year has been an emotional rollercoaster.
Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor has cared for COVID-19 patients for months at UofL Health Jewish Hospital, and she's now urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Briones-Pryor said she remembers the name and face of every patient she has lost to COVID-19.
"I know I can't make people go and get their vaccine," she said. "But all I can do is plead with them that, you want to get back to normal, you want to go to that concert, go to the Derby. You want to go and do all the things we were doing before, then please get vaccinated."
After becoming one of the first five people in Kentucky to receive the vaccine, she's been giving doses ever since.
"I can do this all day. If it means one less COVID patient on the floor in any of our hospitals here in Louisville, then I will be out here all day," Briones-Pryor said. "I'll be out here in the cold, the rain, the snow, whatever it takes, because I don't want to see any more COVID patients in the hospital."
Briones-Pryor is currently administering vaccines at the Kentucky's largest vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium, where she said several appointments are available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.