LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at a car containing three people, including an 11-year-old girl.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County, just before 4 p.m.
Kentucky State Police said the victims — an 18-year-old driver, a male passenger and the 11-year-old girl — were in a Chrysler 300 and merged from the middle lane to the left lane. Shortly after that, the victims said the driver of a black Nissan Altima pulled up next to them on the passenger side and pointed a handgun directly at them.
He then accelerated and waved the gun in the air as he drove off.
The driver of that vehicle, 26-year-old Justin Reister, was eventually found and stopped by Radcliff Police, according to court documents. According to an arrest report, there was a handgun in between the driver's seat and center console in Reister's car when he was stopped.
When a KSP trooper confronted Reister, he allegedly told the trooper that the people in the Chrysler cut him off, and he "laid his handgun on the drivers side window seal" as he drove past the Chrysler.
"He advised that at no point did he point the gun at the vehicle," the arrest report states.
Reister was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
