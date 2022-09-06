LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
That's why health officials are sharing tools to help navigate children through mental health crisis.
According to the CDC, the rates of suicide, self-harm, anxiety and depression are all up among adolescents.
Health officials hope the new three digit lifeline, 988, and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month will help stop or slow the trend — a trend that has been growing for years.
"Her mother actually discovered her body," said Richard Farmer, whose daughter died by suicide.
Several years ago, a bad day at the office turned tragic for Farmer's daughter Amy.
"And she called a friend and the friend asked her to go out and you know, 'let's go get something to eat', whatever,'" he recalled.
Farmer's daughter died by suicide, but he often wonders what would have happened if she had reached out to the right people for help.
"Had there been an easy way and well known way," said Farmer. "It may have made a difference, I don't know if it would have, but it may have made a difference."
Health officials are hoping to share potentially lifesaving information during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
"I think it does start with a conversation," said Dr. David Houvenagle, Ph.D. LCSW, U of L Health - Peace Hospital.
Houvenagle is a lead mental health therapist and said starting the conversation with direct questions could help save lives.
He said some examples include, "Are you okay, are you having any thoughts of being depressed? Any thoughts of being hopeless, helpless, or even?"
According to U of L Health, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.
"There's statistical support that COVID has very much worn on us," said Houvenagle.
Health officials say not only has COVID exacerbated the situation, but there's an alarming number of children being treated at emergency rooms because of mental health issues.
"Kids are frequently brought to U of L - Peace Hospital after going to emergency rooms for suicidal attempts," said Houvenagle.
But there is hope. In July, the call for help got a lot easier. That's when 800-273-TALK changed to 988. It is similar to 911 for medical emergencies.
"So this is to me, very positive, that government is getting involved in a much more direct way," Houvenagle said. "Making this unified system of being able to call from when you are in trouble or when someone you know is in trouble."
"I think about it all of the time," said Farmer.
There was no three-digit lifeline when Farmer's daughter died, but he believes it could have helped.
"If you had somebody on the other end of that call that has training, as to how to get that out and reinforce those points, it's bound to help," said Farmer.
Farmer said Amy was smart, had a bright future, was loved and is deeply missed by so many people — all things he suspects she already knew.
"I think she probably did because she left a note and she said that she was terribly sorry for any pain she was going to cause," said Farmer. "But did she fully think that through, did she fully understand how many people who loved and respected and appreciated her?"
Since losing Amy, Farmer has always wondered, 'what if?"
If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts or suffering from anxiety and depression, help is just a phone call away. Just dial 988 to be connected with a trained professional.
