LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is mourning the loss of their conjoined twins.
In March, Charla Cook discovered she was expecting what she thought was her fourth child. It wasn't until a routine anatomy scan at 20 weeks, that she found out she was carrying twins, and they were conjoined.
"We were warned that nothing was certain, nothing was promised and that even one of them may pass away," Cook previously told WDRB News.
In late August, Cook learned she would have to deliver sooner than expected and on Sept. 1, the mom welcomed her daughters, Lakelyn and Laylie.
The twins passed away peacefully on Friday evening after suffering heart failure, according to a post on the family's Facebook page Hickey Conjoined Twins.
In recent weeks, the twins began improving and were able to by fed by bottle for the first time on Monday. But on Tuesday, the twins' oxygen and heart rate levels began declining, according to the family.
"Surviving the pregnancy alone just shows how strong they are," Cook previously said.
Doctors in Florida had agreed to perform a surgery to separate the twins.
In addition to their parents, the twins are survived by their siblings, 6-year-old Layla, 8-year-old Liam and 2-year-old Lux.
