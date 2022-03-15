LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Words are a powerful thing. We use them during the most important moments of our lives, like birth announcements, wedding invites and to let people know when a loved one passes.
Yvonne Miles got the most out of her final words.
"Mom knew for a long time that she wanted to do ... something that would make people laugh," said Michael Sutton, Miles' son.
“It was exactly her,” added Mary Rose Evans, Miles' friend.
It turned sad tears into tears from laughing so hard.
"You really never knew what she was going to do, what she was going to say,” said Bill Evans, Miles' nephew.
The obituary the Louisville woman penned for herself was just printed in the Courier Journal. It started with, "Well, it finally happened, I died."
There were departing shots.
"I have two siblings still living, neither of whom deserve mention here," Miles wrote.
There was also an invitation to take shots. No really, drink tickets will be handed out.
“I was like, ‘She’s not serious about that,’ and then she kept saying it," Evans said. "And I was like, ‘Oh OK.’”
Most people got the biggest kick out of this zinger.
“In order to finally have the smokin' hot body I've always wanted; I chose to be cremated.... The idea of being buried just kills me (pun definitely intended)," Miles wrote.
A funeral playlist was even mentioned and apparently made. Her nephew can only imagine what might be on it.
“It was, like, Stairway to Heaven and, like, Highway to Hell,” Evans said.
Evans used to have a saying. He always used with his cat-loving, sass-giving, scooter-riding aunt.
"I would say, 'Be good Aunt Vonne. Be good,'" he said.
Clearly sometimes she listened, sometimes she didn’t, but her goodbye proved a life full laughs doesn’t always have to solely be sad at its end.
"That's definitely what her philosophy was," Sutton said.
Miles died after a long, tough road of surgeries. She spent a lot of time on Facebook, while laid up, and her family thinks she would've gotten a big kick out of the fact that her obit is going viral.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.