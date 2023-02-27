LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews faced high winds and a lack of water while trying to control a brush fire at Iroquois Park Monday afternoon.
Col. Jason Golladay, with Louisville Fire and Rescue, told WDRB News the fire was reported just before 4 p.m.
Crews estimated the fire spanned about three-acres near the top of the hill at the park, near the overlook.
Golladay said because crews had no direct water source, they had to get water brought up the hill via truck. Fern Creek and Fairdale fire departments assisted with a tanker and brush equipment.
Crews said high winds were a hinderance in fighting the fire, which was under control around 6:30 p.m.
No one was injured.
