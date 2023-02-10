LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after officials say she started a fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
According to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Howard Street, off Garland Avenue and South 28th Street, just after 1 p.m. Friday.
Crews found smoke coming out of a two-story house and rushed inside to rescue a woman inside.
Arson investigators determined that the fire was set by the woman on purpose. She was taken to a local hospital, but there's no word on her condition.
It took 24 firefighters about eight minutes to get the fire under control. None of them were injured.
Fire officials said the fire caused minor damage to the home.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.