LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department is hiring.
Applications opened online Monday for Fire Recruit Class 187, and they'll remain open until midnight April 9. Those with Louisville Fire are encouraging anyone interested to apply.
"You have to apply to have the opportunity is what we tell people," said Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief for Louisville Fire. "So if you've ever considered a career, even for just a moment, go in there and apply and give yourself a chance the opportunity to join Louisville's bravest."
Cooper said in a typical year, Louisville Fire would go to colleges, job fairs and other events to spread the word about a new application cycle opening. This time, that wasn't possible because of COVID-19 precautions and canceled events.
"It's the greatest job in the world," Cooper said. "There's no doubt it's a difficult job. It's challenging, but the rewards far outweigh any of those challenges."
Louisville Fire took WDRB News out to the training facility Monday to demonstrate some of the drills on the physical test. Cooper said the hiring process includes a written test, physical test and interview. Depending on how many people retire, there are usually more than 1,000 applicants trying out for 25-50 spots.
"It's an incredibly competitive process," Cooper said. "We hire the best of the best. If you make it through this fire training academy, you join one of the finest firefighting families in the world."
He said the job is dangerous, and he wants people know that when they think about applying.
"I mean, we're going into burning buildings, so understand that if you're applying that there's a risk involved and responding to the community during a public health crisis (such as COVID-19) is one of those risks," he said.
Louisville Fire is looking for a diverse group of applicants.
"We're being very open," Cooper said. "We're being very candid about the fact we're trying to recruit a diverse group of people, of men and women, to join this recruit class. One thing we know is that diverse work groups are better at problem-solving."
Cooper said starting pay for those who earn a spot is $50,000. Benefits include health insurance and tuition reimbursement, among other things. Cooper said those who want to apply need to be at least 18 years old by the application deadline, have a valid ID and a high school diploma or the equivalent.
For many like Cooper, they said they wouldn't trade this job for any other.
"Day in and day out you're, mitigating emergencies whatever that might be," Cooper said. "When people don't know who else to call, they call the Louisville Fire Department."
To apply, click here.
