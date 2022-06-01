LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire & Rescue is looking for recruiting candidates for its next class.
In a release, the fire department said the next Fire Recruit class is projected to start the Fire Academy in May 2023, but the deadline to apply is July 3, 2022. To apply, click here.
Applicants must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Recruits must also have a valid driver's license, no felony or misdemeanor convictions or multiple traffic violations.
Applicants have to pass a written exam, physical agility exam, polygraph exam, background check and a medical exam including drug screen.
After candidates are selected, they begin a 26-week-long fire recruit training program at our own Fire Training Academy. While at the academy, candidates are earning a salary.
The starting salary for firefighters is $55,317.18 with a uniform allowance after probation. There are contractual salary increases, longevity pay after three years, and promotional opportunities after two years.
Firefighters work 24 hours on duty and then are off 48 hours on a continuous three-day rotation.
Benefits include:
- 25-year Retirement
- Paid Vacation
- Health Insurance
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Deferred Compensation Savings Plan
- Life & Dependent Life Insurance
