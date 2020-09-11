LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local firefighters held a ceremony Friday morning at the Louisville Fire Department headquarters to remember the first responders who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
The ceremony started with a flag tribute, followed by a moment of silence at exactly 10:28 a.m. That's the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department talked about the sacrifice that all firefighters make every day.
"It was the deadliest day in the American Fire Service history, where 343 firefighters of the FDNY lost their lives responding to the World Trade Center, undoubtedly saving thousands of people," Cooper said.
"While we focus a lot on those 343 and the tragedy of that day, we also like to remember that it was undoubtedly the greatest rescue mission in the history of the fire service as well. There's no telling how many thousands of people the FDNY and the New York Police Department and other first responders on the scene were able to save."
Similar ceremonies were held across the nation, with pandemic restrictions in place.
