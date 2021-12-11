LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After one of the worst tornado events ever in Kentucky swept across western Kentucky on Friday night, Louisville businesses and nonprofits are gathering food, supplies and assistance for victims of the severe weather.
Katherine Aphaivongs, the owner of All Thai'd Up, had the idea to take her food truck to Mayfield to provide meals to those in need.
"I don't have the money sitting there to send, but I can send me and food," Aphaivongs said.
Other food truck owners decided to join in.
"I had other food truckers who said, 'Yeah, let's do this,'" Aphaivongs said.
Now, more than a handful of food trucks will help provide thousands of hot meals to those in need for as long as they can. The LEE Initiative is assisting with funding for their mission.
"It's just a way of getting bellies full, and that's what we do as food truckers," Aphaivongs said. "Our joy and passion is to see people eating and happy, and if this is a way to give back it's the best we know how."
Some food trucks went to Mayfield Saturday night night. Aphaivongs plans to head there Sunday.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Father and son, Kenny Sanford, right, and Colby Sanford, carry out a dresser from Colby's grandmother's tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dog owner Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to rescue Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Local firefighters, EMS and first responders check for survivors trapped in homes and vehicles in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman searches for valuables amidst the remnants of a home on Saturday, Dec.11, 2021, on Highway F in Defiance, Mo. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
IMAGES: Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Restaurants are also finding ways to help too.
Four Pegs and Six Forks Burger Company have teamed up to collect supplies, whether it's food, water, clothes or paper products.
"We have a whole bunch of stuff here," Four Pegs owner Chris Williams said. "We have about 25 cases of water in the garage."
Williams said he's heard of other restaurants making similar efforts. He's been pleased with the amount of support their drive has been getting.
"It's a beautiful thing," Williams said. "People coming together to try to help people is something we really need, especially this time of year, we really hate to see what happened, but it's good seeing people come together to help."
Supplies collected by Four Pegs and Six Forks Burger Company will be driven to western Kentucky on Monday.
Whether it's collecting and distributing supplies, or sponsoring hot meals, relief organizers simply ask for people to help in whatever way they can.
"Please donate what you can, whether it's time, money, food," Aphaivongs said.