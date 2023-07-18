Jeff Brohm and Jack Harlow

Jeff Brohm and Jack Harlow at L&N Stadium during Beyoncé's concert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville legends watched "Queen Bey" perform on Monday night.

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and rapper Jack Harlow spent time together at Beyoncé's concert at L&N Stadium. 

Brohm tweeted, "Hangin with Louisville legend Jack Harlow at Beyoncé tonight in L&N Stadium!! I think my daughter likes him more than she does me!!"

Beyoncé visited Louisville as part of her Renaissance World Tour, performing at the University of Louisville's football stadium. Brohm is preparing for his first season as the team's head coach after accepting the position last December.

