LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Beyhive" is buzzing as Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour takes over L&N Stadium on Monday night in Louisville.
Set up at the stadium is well underway with a fleet of a dozen tour buses in the parking lot and massive stage rigging going into place.
Beyonce will perform songs from her "Renaissance" album and some throwbacks and crowd favorites like "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies."
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m., and organizers are reminding fans to get their early, since there is no opening act. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Merchandise tents were set up early Monday complete with tour programs, T-shirts and silver metallic cowboy hats. Short sleeve T-shirts were $55, long sleeve T-shirts were $75 and hoodies were $125.
Hey, Beyhive - Queen Bey’s arrived in #Louisville! #Beyonce #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/2Fwn1PHVPD— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 16, 2023
There is a chance of rain and possible storms into Monday night. Fans are being told by stadium officials that Live Nation will handle relaying all information about the weather.
If a storm rolls through during the concert, fans will be asked to take shelter in the stadium concourse until it has passed.
Umbrellas are not allowed at the stadium, so ponchos may be your only option for rain.
Fans will have to go through security. The stadium also has a clear bag policy. If you plan to bring anything bigger than a small clutch (6.5 inches by 4.5 inches), it will need to be clear. Fans will be turned away, if their bag doesn't follow this policy. Medical and diaper bags are allowed. All bags will be inspected. Click here for a list of what is not permitted in the stadium.
As for parking, the University of Louisville Athletic Department said parking lots opened at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Parking around the stadium is about $40, but reserved parking at the stadium is sold out.
If you are planning on taking a Lyft or Uber to the stadium, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to allow for traffic.
