LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wait to see the Queen Bee is officially over: Beyoncé is scheduled to be in Louisville Monday night, performing at Cardinal Stadium as part of her Renaissance World Tour.
The dress code for this concert isn't your typical run-of-the-mill concert attire, and concertgoers are instructed to bring it! All across the globe fans have been serving up "looks" with their carefully coordinated outfits.
Raeshanda Johnson, owner of the All is Fair in Love and Fashion boutique joined WDRB Mornings ahead of the concert with some fashion advice for Beyoncé fans. The entrepreneur and social media influencer from Louisville has two million followers on TikTok, and has quickly become the local authority on style.
Beyoncé reportedly prefers to see a sea of chrome at her shows, and Johnson said she has stunning outfits that will impress.
One combination features what Johnson calls the "Rodeo Drip shorts." Because it's going to most likely be hot at the concert, Johnson said shorts are perfectly acceptable. Those can be paired with a rhinestone body suit.
"Here's the thing: everybody wants over-the-top glam," Johnson said. "But also in the audience of course we see a sea of silver and bling everywhere."
Although Johnson admits she is "obsessed with heels," for Monday's concert she thinks "to be comfortable you would need on a platform sneaker -- with bling -- or a sandal or a flat. Now if you want to go cute if you're not standing ... you can wear a heel and sit down. But you don't want to sit down. It's Beyoncé!"
Beyoncé is also set to perform concerts in Minneapolis on July 20, Chicago on July 22, Detroit on July 26 and East Rutherford, N.J. on July 29. The tour marks her first solo world tour since her "Formation" tour in 2016.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for Monday's Cardinal Stadium concert.
