LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Computer access has returned, by appointment only, to three more branches of the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL).
Members of the community can now schedule appointments to use computers at the Newburg, St. Matthews and Shawnee branches.
Individuals will be limited to 90 minutes of access per day, according to a news release from LFPL. Free printing and faxing services will also be available by appointment.
Browsing books isn't allowed right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To make an appointment, call the branch you plan on visiting. To view the phone numbers and hours for each branch, click here.
The main and regional LFPL branches began allowing in-person computer use by appointment several weeks ago.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.