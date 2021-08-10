LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the Louisville area's youngest residents got a big boost to help early education.
The Greater Louisville Head Start Program received more than $660,000 from the American Rescue Plan. The money will allow local Head Start programs to hire more teachers and make improvements at local centers.
The goal is to provide pre-COVID levels of early education to more families. The funding is part of a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.
Great to visit Auburndale Learning Academy today to tour & discuss the $660,000 in #AmericanRescuePlan funding that Greater Louisville Head Start was awarded to expand their staff & serve more of Louisville’s children. Thank you @4cforkids & @FamChildPlace for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/kbHyaprdN3— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) August 10, 2021
"The ability to have every child in this country getting a strong foundation as they do in Head Start and early childhood programs like this is critical," Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, D-3, said.
With the additional funding and more staff, Head Start will also increase its childcare offerings, which will allow more parents to return to work.
