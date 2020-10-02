LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville health expert said President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 reinforces that the virus is insidious.
“It's a very serious disease. It can affect anyone, and testing doesn't protect you from … getting the disease,” said Bill Altman, a consultant to the Louisville Metro Public Health Department.
Jefferson County confirmed more than 1,100 cases last week.
Altman, former chief strategy officer for Kindred Health and former chair of the board of health, said numbers are trending up with more kids testing positive.
But local hospitals still have plenty of space for COVID patients, if needed.
Altman also said that it’s unlikely that the community is already experiencing the second wave of the virus, because the temperatures haven’t fallen enough, and schools have not yet fully reopened.
