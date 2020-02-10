LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school student was killed in south Louisville over the weekend, family members said.
Community activist Christopher 2X said he recently got a call from 16-year-old Mykhi Brown's mother and grandmother who told him the Moore High School student was the person killed in a shooting at South Fifth Street and Compton Street around 5:30 o,n, Sunday evening.
"For me, it was a thump in my heart," 2X said. "It gets a little more personal when I know the victim."
2X said he has been working to console the family.
"They are just baffled in regard to the way that he lost his life," he said. "They say that they've never known of him to frequent that area over by Churchill Downs."
Brown's sister said she was too emotional to speak on camera Monday. She said she wants people to know her brother was a good person who loved basketball and loved to learn.
2X recalls meeting Brown.
"I had met him right here by this library, the downtown library where he used to frequent with his siblings," he said. "They used to go in there and play on the computers and get books and stuff like that. I remember that interaction. Very warming. In my opinion, he was a very outgoing kid."
Louisville Metro Police said there have been no arrests. If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
"To kids, always our message is simple, that the reckless gun play has done nothing but destroy lives," 2X said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.