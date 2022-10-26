LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday.
Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old.
She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in pathology for the past 70 years.
"I don't know how Shirley's done it. She's been here every day," Dr. Cynthia Corrigan, a lab medical director at the hospital, said. "She's so dedicated and loyal. I can't imagine working that many years. She enjoys it so much and we enjoy working as a team, as a family together.”
Druien said she tries to work hard every single day.
“I try to do good every day and I always say work hard, that's one of my mottos," 'she said. "I like to work hard and try to be kind to people. I’d like to keep on working as long as I can. You know, as long as I feel good and do my job and I'm happy, I would like to stay as long as I can.”
