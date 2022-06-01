LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday was opening night for the Ohio Valley League.
It's a new baseball league full of college players honing their skills this summer.
The Louisville Jockeys have players from coast to coast and also from schools like Spalding, where they play their home games.
They defeated the Madisonville Miners, 5-2, in their first game. Joey Humphrey had two hits and Keegan Kuha earned the victory on the mound.
"I love watching baseball, I love watching them, I love watching their chemistry grow," fan Maegan Hendricks said. "I think really, it's all about chemistry today and see how the team meshes together."
Host families are providing living quarters for the out of town players.
The Jockeys will play 40 games in 49 days against teams from Tennessee and Indiana. They are coached by Mike Clark, the head coach at Christian Academy of Louisville.
