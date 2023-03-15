LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash that sent three people to the hospital and shut down Brownsboro Road near Interstate 264 early Wednesday started with a report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in northern Kentucky.
That's according to Kentucky State Police, who said a female juvenile from Louisville behind the wheel of a stolen BMW was apprehended after the crash. Her exact charges remain unclear. Police have not released information on the age of the juvenile.
It started around 3:30 a.m. according to a news release from KSP. That's when troopers at Kentucky State Police Post 5 received information from Kenton County dispatchers that a vehicle stolen at gunpoint had been tracked to a location in Carroll County.
A Carrollton police officer was responding with his lights and sirens activated when a silver BMW sped by him at a high rate of speed. The driver refused to stop, and entered I-71 south. The officer said he broke off the pursuit as per department policy.
A state trooper also tried to pull the car over on the interstate near the 34 mile marker, but the BMW kept going until it broadsided a car at a red light at an intersection on Brownsboro Road and I-264 before striking a second vehicle.
The drivers of both of those vehicles were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the driver of the stolen BMW -- a juvenile female from Louisville -- was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
A news release from KSP also mentioned a white SUV may have been involved in the incident. We are looking for more clarification on its possible involvement.
Brownsboro Road (US 42) at I-264W and the ramp to I-264W were shut down for several hours, but reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
It’s a pretty big debris field here that’s shut down this intersection. It looks to be at least a crash. And workers here say they saw just a blur- a speeding car flying by and then a fire. https://t.co/qp3JoUONEe pic.twitter.com/ytHCLt7in3— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) March 15, 2023
