LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars worth of help is now on its way for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Louisville Forward just launched the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Loan Program, a new $2.8 million low-interest loan fund.
Small businesses can get a 66-month loan of up to $50,000.
The fund was created using grant funds recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
"This new loan program will give small businesses another option for help as they continue to face the deep impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "Thank you to the EDA for the grant funding to make this possible."
The business owner must be in Louisville and must provide several documents, including its most recent year of business tax returns.
Louisville Forward will start accepting applications on Monday, Sept. 14.
For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE.
