LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid the all of the social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Louisville is launching a program to teach technology skills for free.
The COVID-19 Reskilling Initiative is an offshoot of the Future of Work Initiative. It offers online training in high-tech subjects that include data analytics, digital marketing, software engineering and user experience design.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer touted the program during his Monday afternoon online news conference.
"There are millions of people out of work, so imagine if you could re-enter the the workplace," Fischer said. "But you've got new, hard skills ... new technical skills around artificial intelligence and data science. That would be a really good thing to do."
Anyone interested can sign up by clicking here.
The mayor also announced a 30-day challenge. Anyone who completes the free training will receive a badge to add to his or her LinkedIn resume. Beginning Monday, April 20, the city will raffle of a laptop every weekday for 30 days. Anyone who receives a badge is automatically entered into the raffle.
