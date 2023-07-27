LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders are taking steps to keep people safe amid the extreme heat.
Mayor Craig Greenberg held a press conference Thursday talking about the dangers of rapidly rising temperatures and heat-related illness.
The city is opening several cooling centers that people can use to cool off.
Officials said the best defense against heat-related illness is to remain in cool, shaded areas, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when doing physical activities.
Officials also used this as an opportunity to remind people to look before you lock.
"Never ever leave a pet or a kid in a car," John Gordon with the National Weather Service, said. "We have this problem over and over and over. Look before you lock, check the back seat, please for god's sakes, do not leave your kids or pets in cars."
Additionally, Operation White Flag is in effect offering shelter to those who are homeless.
To help with that, TARC is waiving fees for those who need a ride to one of the participating shelters.
Metro employees will also be delivering water to areas with high homeless populations.
List of cooling centers:
- Neighborhood Place – Eight Neighborhood Place locations throughout Louisville will serve as cooling relief centers for those needing to get out of the heat. To find the nearest location, call Metro311 or 502-574-5000.
- Community Centers – Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation’s 14 community centers throughout the city will be open as cooling centers during regular operating hours. Some community centers also partner with Dare to Care Food Bank to offer the Kids Café program to give free evening meals to children 18 and under.
- Louisville Free Public Library – 17 LFPL sites are open during regular hours and can serve as a respite from the heat.
- Senior Nutrition Sites – The Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program operates 14 congregate sites for seniors 60 and older that provide a nutritious lunchtime meal and activities at air-conditioned facilities.
