LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health is operating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the corner of East Liberty and South Brook streets in downtown Louisville.
Tests will be administered by appointment only and will be limited to established U of L Health patients. Twelve appointments were scheduled Thursday. U of L Health leaders said they expect to expand that number once they’ve ironed out their procedures.
Samples are being sent to various labs in Kentucky, and the turnaround time for results varies depending how busy the labs may be.
"Directing our high-risk symptomatic patients to this central site accomplishes three important priorities: keeping potential COVID-19 patients from spreading the disease to other patients and staff at provider offices, consolidating our testing resources, and the preservation of PPE," the news release states. "As more testing resources become available to our community, we hope to increase testing availability to others in the community."
If people come to the drive-through and do not qualify for a test because they are not currently U of L patients, then nurses will provide a phone number and contact information for available U of L Health providers.
The other Louisville location offering drive-through testing is the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, located at 800 Zorn Avenue.
Stephen Black, the VA’s medical center director, said they created the drive-through in order to take some of the pressure off the emergency department. The site will test veterans by appointment only, and the appointments must be set up through their primary care providers.
The VA, like all testing facilities, has criteria veterans need to meet before being approved for a coronavirus test.
“Are you noticing an increase in temperature, cough, flu-like symptoms? And then do you know if you’ve been in contact with someone who had COVID-19?” Black said.
The VA can handle 50 to 60 tests per day, and the samples are sent to a lab in Lexington. Results are returned in 72 hours or less.
